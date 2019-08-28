Amazon to take over Cortana Mall site in Baton Rouge

According to a post from the Baton Rouge Business Report, plans are in place for Amazon to turn the site of Cortana Mall into a regional distribution and fulfillment center after the mall’s remaining tenants leave.

The few remaining tenants of the property were given notice by the building’s owners that they would have to leave the property in the coming month.

The Business Report article says Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development led the efforts to lure the multi-billion dollar e-commerce company to the Bayou State.

The pontential fulfillment center comes just two years after the state tried to court Amazon to build the company’s new HQ2 in the state. Both Baton Rouge and New Orleans entered a crowded field of cities vying to get Amazon’s new main office. That deal ultimately went to Virginia.

When asked, a spokesperson for Governor John Bel Edwards referred us to Louisiana Economic Development. We are currently awaiting a response from LED.