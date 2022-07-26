ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Detectives with the Alexandria Police Juvenile Division have arrested eight local juveniles in connection with a number of recent crimes.

A group of six juveniles, including two 15-year-old females, two 15-year-old males, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, were arrested in connection with the theft of a vehicle from a local hotel and for shooting at a residence on 6th Street with a handgun that was in the stolen vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting at the residence. When detectives recovered the stolen car and handgun in an area near Esler Field Road, they found another stolen vehicle as well as an additional stolen gun.

Each of the juvenile suspects was charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a stolen gun by a juvenile, possession of stolen property of more than $25,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

In a separate case, detectives arrested a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old male for vandalism of a residence in the 1400 block of Peterman Drive. In the incident the juveniles are accused of breaking windows as well as a security camera.

If anyone has any information about these incidents, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.