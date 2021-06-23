Alexandria shooting investigation, arrest made

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) ­ – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on June 18, 2021, in the 100 block of Sunset Blvd. During the incident one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant. On June 20, 2021, Seantonious Carpenter, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with aggravated second degree battery, possession of a firearm by a felon and illegal use of a weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the traffic division at 318-449-5099.