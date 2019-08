There will be road closure beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug 21, until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the intersection of Brown Street and Tulane Avenue.

Traffic will be detoured via Davis Street and Clinton Street. Please follow the posted signage.

Drivers please use caution and allow extra time for your commute.

Rylee Contracting Inc. will be making drainage improvements for the City of Alexandria.