ALEXANDRIA, La. – (WNTZ) Per The City of Alexandria Communications Dept., There will be a road closure from 7 a.m. Friday, June 24, until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, on Murray Street from Sixth to Ninth streets.

AT&T will be installing a conduit at Eighth and Murray streets.

Northbound traffic will detour at Ninth to Johnston to Sixth and back to Murray Street. Southbound traffic will detour at Sixth to Jackson to Ninth and back to Murray Street. Appropriate signage will be displayed to direct detoured traffic.

Drivers please use caution and allow extra time for your commute.