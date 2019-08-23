Active shooter drill happening at LSU following scare on campus

Active shooter drills have become more and more common throughout the country, but right on the heels of an active shooter threat at LSU, officials wanted to make sure there was no panic.

The training will begin Friday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Student Recreation Complex (UREC).

LSUPD and the National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education (NCBRT/ACE) provides training that strengthens the response capabilities of participants in preparation for a potential active threat incident.

Officials say the exercise was scheduled prior to this week’s incident.

During Tuesday’s threat, the university sent out a tweet telling students to run, hide or fight which caused an uproar on social media.

Run, hide, fight is a national campaign initiative for an active shooter situation through Ready.gov.

Fight is a last resort option for anyone in that situation and encourages people to run or hide first.

Officials say a blank gun will be fired sporadically and there will be a large presence of first responders. This is a part of the drill and not a cause for concern.

LSUPD officers will be posted on the perimeter of the UREC, and no one will be permitted to enter unless they are a part of the drill.

The UREC will close at 8 a.m. and reopen at noon.