Acadiana woman calls for ‘elderly hour’ at grocery stores

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Amy Domingue of Lafayette has taken to social media to put out a special call for local stores to instate an ‘elderly hour,’ where only shoppers above a certain age or those who are most vulnerable be allowed to enter their stores and do their necessary shopping.

This comes after other supermarkets around the country have started offering this new service, dedicating an hour of the day to allowing the elderly and those with disabilities to shop for their needs before anyone else.

“Would it be possible for all of you to allow the elderly and vulnerable to do their shopping for an hour in the mornings before the rest of us? The shops will be stocked, cleaned and disinfected. This will help them physically and mentally to cope. Can we make this a thing? What do you think?” Domingue said on her Facebook page.

A day after Domingue’s post went viral, Nunu’s in Youngsville shared news of a new initiative that will begin at the store on March 16.

With Domingue’s post getting over 21k shares and more than 400 likes, it is clear that many other community members feel the same.