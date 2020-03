ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Acadia Parish is reporting its first positive case of COVID-19.

An official with the Acadia Parish police jury confirmed the news with KLFY late Saturday, March 21.

The infected person is a resident, and no additional information will be provided, the official stated.

“We are working with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Governor’s office and will release a formal statement at a later time.”