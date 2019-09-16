Acadia Parish: Elderly victim found neglected with ‘maggots in sores’, police said

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Two men have been arrested after an investigation into an elderly woman was found to be suffering from maggot-infested sores and may have been bitten by a rat, authorities said.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Crowley Police responded to a local on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in response to an alleged cruelty to the infirmed.



Upon arrival, officers spoke with extended family members of the elderly victim, who said that they had gone to check on the elderly relative, and discovered her in a very weak condition with bandages on her legs and ankles.

The victim’s family member stated that when she went to check the wounds that were bandaged, that some were extremely discolored and even had “maggots in the sores,” authorities said.

“It is alleged that the victim may have been bitten by a rat and possibly a large number of roaches that were located in the house,” Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.



Officers questioned the two persons of interest, Raymond Hoffpauir, 57, and Dustin Welch, 27, who are the alleged caregivers for the elderly patient living in the house.

During questioning, both men reportedly denied any negligent behavior in the care of the elderly victim, but after further questioning, admitted to being negligent in the care of the elderly victim, “to the point that some of the bandaging on the wounds had not been changed in days,” Broussard said.

Dustin Welch (Crowley Police Department)

It was also discovered that the elderly patient had not received needed insulin injections from the caregivers in about two to three weeks, police said.



Both Hoffpauir and Welch were arrested for cruelty to the infirmed and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail Facility on a $25.000 bond each.



The elderly victim, at press time, remains in the hospital receiving care and Adult Protective Services has been contacted to continue the investigation.