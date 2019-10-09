Abraham introduces resolution to expel Nancy Pelosi from House

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham has introduced a resolution to expel Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from the House of Representatives.

Abraham, who is running for Louisiana Governor, introduced the resolution on Tuesday.

“Nancy Pelosi’s vicious crusade against our lawfully-elected President is nothing more than a politically-motivated witch hunt and it must be stopped. She has disgraced the people’s House and weaponized the Speaker’s gavel for her party’s political gain,” said Abraham. “House Democrats spent nearly three years obsessed with election meddling only to dwarf any such efforts with their own deceitful plan to nullify the 2016 election and prevent President Trump from winning in 2020. I have introduced a resolution calling for her to be expelled from the House and for the Speaker’s Office to be vacated.”

The resolution, H. Res. 620, would also vacate the Office of the Speaker of the House.

Abraham is running to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards. Polls have shown Abraham running second to Edwards or in third place behind Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

If no candidate tops 50 percent, a runoff will be held on November 16.