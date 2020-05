**WATCH THE BCS NATIONAL TITLE GAME ON FOX 44, SATURDAY AT 6:30PM***

The day started with rumors of LSU’s head coach leaving for Michigan and, eventually, ended with the Tigers finding a way into the 2008 BCS National Championship Game.

What happened in between??

“Have a great day.”

Relive one of the most memorable speeches from Les Miles, as LSU got ready to play their SEC Championship Game vs Tennessee.