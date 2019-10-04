8 Students Named to Inaugural Mayor’s Youth Council

Alexandria, La. (Oct. 4, 2019) — Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall announces the selection of eight Alexandria high school students to serve on the new Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council. High school juniors and seniors at public as well as private Alexandria high schools were eligible to participate.

“I think it is extremely important to involve our young people in government and community affairs,” Hall said. “I recently met with students at Alexandria Senior High, and they asked great questions and had sound suggestions about what they would like to see the City do to improve the local quality of life. I have found young people are interested in being involved in working to improve our community. We just have to find a way to give them opportunities and a platform where their voices can be heard. That is why we created this youth council, and I am really looking forward to getting the input and suggestions from these eight outstanding students.”

The mission of the Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council is to provide ongoing and direct input on government policies and practices that may affect young people; recommend and foster initiatives for and by youth; act as a communication link between the local government and the young people of the City of Alexandria; promote and recognize the abilities, accomplishments and contributions of young people in the community; and plan and conduct service projects that benefit local citizens.

Students selected for the inaugural Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council are:

Sterling Brown, Peabody Magnet High School; Anderson Dewitt, Holy Savior Menard Central High; Martavious Ellis, Peabody Magnet High School; Avery Erickson, Holy Savior Menard Central High; Alana Lemons, Alexandria Senior High School; Graham Martin, Alexandria Senior High School; Emily Miller, Grace Christian School; and Rahima Olatinwo, Bolton High School.