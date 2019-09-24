ALEXANDRIA, LA (September 24, 2019) – The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 7th Annual Women in Business Conference on September 26-27, 2019 starting at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 26 and ending on Friday, September 27 at 1:30 pm. The conference is made up of workshops, two luncheons with keynote speakers and other concurrent sessions at the Downtown Holiday Inn, located at 701 4th St., Alexandria, LA. The event will bring more than 135 central Louisiana women together and provide a platform for learning, mentoring and networking.

Governor John Bel Edwards will address the conference on Friday, September 27 at 8:30 am. Congressman Ralph Abraham will speak on Friday, September 27 at 11:45 am.

Featured at this year’s conference are two distinguished key note speakers, Jessica Shank, M.D. of Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans and Major General Joanne Sheridan (Ret.), Louisiana National Guard. The achievements of both keynote speakers are nationally prominent.

Candidates for multiple offices will participate in a lightening round on Thursday at 4:00 pm, each presenting their 3 Big Ideas.

Sandra McQuain, Executive Director of England Economic Industrial Development District, will make a presentation on Friday morning at 9:30, titled, Hear Me R.O.A.R.

The conference offers a variety of workshops such as: Resources for Female Entrepreneurs; Becoming a Successful Business Leader and Standing Out in the Crowd; Seeing the Forest through the Trees; Crucial Conversations/Handling Hostile Co-Workers and; Creating a Grassroots Advocacy Network. There will be additional breakout sessions of interest to women executives, employees and entrepreneurs. Each session is taught by industry professionals with multiple years of experience.

The 7th Annual Women in Business Conference is being presented by the City of Alexandria, underwritten by GAEDA, and sponsored by CLECO, RoyOMartin Co., Rapides Regional Medical Center, Boise Cascade, Holiday Inn, Crest Industries, Procter & Gamble, Louisiana Eye & Laser, Red River Bank, AFCO Industries, Central LA Surgical Hospital, BXS Insurance, Diamond B Construction, and CLEDA. The event is being held in partnership with Central Louisiana Society for Human Resources Management.

Cost of the event, including lunch is $120 for both days and $65 to attend for one day.

For more information or to pre-register visit our website at www.womeninbusinessconference.com or call the Chamber at (318) 442-6671 or email vchew@cenlachamber.org.