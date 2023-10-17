All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 16, 2023, around 11 AM, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a male subject, who was reportedly driving around allegedly attempting to make contact with both juveniles and adult females for sexual purposes. Authorities spotted the vehicle parked in an open field off Westside Drive and made contact with the occupant.

According to authorities, the subject was allegedly in possession of multiple adult toys and children’s undergarments. While on the scene, statements were obtained from residents, who witnessed the subject allegedly exposing himself to a group of juveniles while in the field.

The male subject was identified as 73-year-old Eddie R. Campbell of Vidalia, La., and he was taken into custody. Campbell’s personal cell phone device was seized which was discovered to contain images of child sexual abuse material. He was charged with Pornography Involving Juveniles and 8 counts of Obscenity.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this subject should contact detectives at (318) 336-5231. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

