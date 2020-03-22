67 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 207 total cases in state

Breaking News
‘Louisiana set to become epicenter of Covid 19 epidemic in part because of Mardi Gras’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 67 new cases of the coronavirus in the state. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 207 with one death.

The new cases are in Bolivar, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Copiah, Desoto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Pike, Pontotoc, Scott, Sunflower, Tate, Tippah, Tunica, Walthall, Washington, Wilkinson and Winston Counties.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases

New cases as of 6 p.m. March 21, 2020

CountyCases
Bolivar1
Chickasaw1
Coahoma2
Copiah2
De Soto5
Forrest6
Franklin1
Grenada1
Harrison5
Hinds6
Holmes3
Lafayette3
Lawrence1
Lee1
Leflore1
Lincoln3
Madison2
Marshall1
Montgomery1
Oktibbeha2
Panola1
Pearl River1
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Scott1
Sunflower2
Tate1
Tippah4
Tunica1
Walthall1
Washington2
Wilkinson2
Winston1
Total67

All Mississippi cases to date

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams10
Attala10
Bolivar30
Chickasaw10
Clay10
Coahoma70
Copiah40
De Soto180
Forrest110
Franklin30
George10
Grenada20
Hancock41
Harrison150
Hinds200
Holmes60
Humphreys10
Itawamba30
Jackson50
Jones10
Lafayette50
Lawrence20
Leake10
Lee60
Leeflore80
Lincoln40
Lowndes40
Madison90
Marshall30
Monroe20
Montgomery10
Oktibbeha20
Panola20
Pearl River100
Perry10
Pike30
Pontotoc10
Rankin70
Scott10
Simpson10
Smith10
Sunflower20
Tate10
Tippah70
Tunica20
Union10
Walthall20
Washington30
Webster10
Wilkinson30
Winston20
Yazoo10
Total2071

Click here for more information on the coronavirus from MSDH.

