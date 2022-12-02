NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has made several arrest in connection to a string of carjacking incidents in late November.

According to detectives on Tuesday (Nov.29th) four vehicles were reported stolen in three areas within the city of New Orleans. Officers made two Arrest on Tuesday (Nov.29th) in the third district and on Wednesday (Nov. 30th) in the first district.

At the time of the arrest officers apprehended four teenaged males found in possession of two reported stolen vehicles. Two handguns were also confiscated between the two arrests.

Through further investigations detectives were able to obtain search warrants at residences in the Seventh and Third districts, which led to the arrest of two additional teenaged males. Officers confiscated five total firearms, two of which had been reported as stolen, during the searches.

The arrested suspects were each booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on November 29 and 30 on the following charges:

A 17-year-old, charged with resisting an officer, unauthorized use of a moveable and with illegal possession of stolen things.

A 15-year-old, charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile, illegal possession of stolen things and with unauthorized use of a moveable.

A 15-year-old, charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and with illegal possession of stolen firearms.

A 16-year-old, charged with illegal possession of stolen things and with unauthorized use of a moveable.

A 15-year-old, charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and for illegal possession of stolen firearms.

A 17-year-old, charged with unauthorized use of a moveable, illegal possession of stolen things and with possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The incident still remains under investigation. Additional charges are forthcoming regarding these investigations.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with additional information that can assist in these investigations is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010, NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.