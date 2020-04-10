40 dead in coronavirus outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The medical director of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, Dr. James Wright, said during a Friday press conference that the long-term care facility has reported another COVID-19 death in the last 12 hours, putting the center’s death count at 40.

The western Henrico nursing home has experienced one of the worst clusters of the coronavirus in the country, with at least 40 deaths linked to COVID-19 and more than 100 individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is located at 1776 Cambridge Dr., Richmond, VA 23238. The facility is a member of Marquis Health Services, headquartered in Brick Township, NJ.

