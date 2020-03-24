$31 million granted to Louisiana for COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on Tuesday that a $31 million FEMA grant will go to the Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The federal and state governments are committed to doing whatever it takes to protect local communities from the coronavirus—and to doing it quickly. This $31 million grant could increase medical services and supplies for Louisiana communities in order to slow the spread of this disease and care for those affected by the virus. Sen. John Kennedy

President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13 to protect public health and safety in response to the coronavirus.

The grant comes under the authority of the Stafford Act. It could be used to support emergency protective measures, including emergency medical care, medical sheltering, general health communications and the distribution of supplies.