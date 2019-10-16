30-year old murder case solved in Louisiana

A 30 year old disapperance – murder case has been solved in Rapides Parish.

Detectives arrested Robert Brunson Blair on Tuesday. He is charged with 2 counts for First Degree Murder in the deaths of Isbelle Mansell Blair, 34, of Alexandria and Marian Elizabeth Coutee, 31, of Cloutierville. One of the victims, Isbelle Blair, and the suspect were previously married.

Authorities say two months ago, Major Mark Baden received a tip that caused them to re-open the case. That tip lend them to property located near the victims last know location. That property was also previously owned by the suspect.

Last week, a vehicle was discovered submerged in a pond on the property. Police say that vehicle was connected to the two victims.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.