Officials: 3 people have died from COVID-19-related illness in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- St. Martin Parish officials have announced that three people have died from COVID-19.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars confirmed the deaths Friday morning.

“This morning, we have learned that St. Martin Parish has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The sobering news about that is the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed that three of those cases has resulted in death,” Cedars said during a press conference.

One of the victims is a 41-year-old Breaux Bridge man. The other victims were 70 and 89 years old.

During a Friday morning press, Cedars reiterated Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-ate-home order as a dire measure to curb the spread of the virus.

“The whole intent of this executive order that the governor has issued is really very clear. If you are in doubt, stay at home,” Cedars said.

This is a medical crisis that must be taken seriously, the parish president said. He directed this statement to those who, he said, are choosing to write the virus off as an issue that will not affect them.

“Every health official in the country, every health official in this state doesn’t take that approach. So, who the hell are we to challenge that?” Cedars said.

This is a developing story.