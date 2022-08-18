GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Last week, three men were arrested on the Grambling State University campus for possession of a firearm. Two of the men were not students at Grambling. The Assistant Chief of Police at GSU said they are taking measures to help with this issue.

Assistant Chief Albert Earnest said “the plan in place to try and protect the students is to put a control access system in place that we can check so we know who’s on campus and we can better protect the university.”

Earnest message to the students was “Continue to be proactive. Continue to see something and then say something. Just keep that going. It’s been making a huge difference just in that first week.”

Students at GSU said they aren’t concerned about being safe on campus, but they are concerned with how accessible the campus is to people who aren’t students.

Jouri Williams said, ” I still feel safe at my school only because they are taking precautionary measures to make sure we’re good. They’re trying to make sure everyone abides by the rules.”

Jaquel Brooks is confident in the campus police.”We have a strong on campus police department behind us supporting the students and administration to make sure we have the safety we need across this campus.”

Jordan Hodge was most worried with the open campus. “I do hate the fact that we have an open campus. It’s not fair that people that don’t attend here can walk around. We all worked hard to become students and feel safe on this campus. People that are just obligated to walk around campus I feel is not fair.”