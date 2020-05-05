2020 RCPP/ Conservation Stewardship Program Sign-up Available for Louisiana Rice Growers

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, soybeans are offloaded from a combine during the harvest in Brownsburg, Ind. China’s finance ministry Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, said Beijing is waiving tariff hikes on U.S. soybeans and pork while the two sides negotiate a trade deal. China promised in September to lift the tariffs but no details were released. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

ALEXANDRIA, May 4, 2020 – The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications for the 2020 Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) as part of the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) efforts led by the USA Rice – Ducks Unlimited Stewardship Partnership. This special CSP initiative is specifically for rice producers.

The Gulf Coast CSP special sign-up assists landowners and rice producers who voluntarily implement conservation and management practices that aim to provide waterfowl habitat on rice production lands. Nutrient management and integrated pest management (IPM) to address water quality concerns are also a priority.

This special RCPP CSP sign-up allots approximately $2.5 million dollars for rice production acreage in 11 southwest Louisiana parishes including Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, and Vermilion. Applications must be received by NRCS field offices by June 5, 2020 to be considered for this funding cycle.

“Interested rice producers should call their local NRCS office to learn more about this program,” said Chad Kacir, State Conservationist for Louisiana. “This special RCPP CSP sign-up with USA Rice, Ducks Unlimited and NRCS is a great opportunity for rice producers to address water quantity and quality, as well as wildlife habitat on their farm.”

“With the support of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, this RCPP project assists rice producers that voluntarily implement conservation and management practices providing great waterfowl habitat on rice farms while improving water quality and soil health” said Louisiana Rice Stewardship Coordinator Kyle Soileau. “Partnership staff can assist with sign-up and help with enhancements that work for their conservation objectives.”

Producers interested in RCPP/CSP are recommended to contact their local USDA service center or visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/GetStarted. For additional help contact Louisiana Rice Stewardship Coordinator with Ducks Unlimited, Kyle Soileau at (337) 322-4565 or ksoileau@ducks.org