2 new ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 cases confirmed in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, commonly called the coronavirus, bringing the total presumptive positive cases in the state to three.

Confirmation of a presumptive positive on the first case in the state was announced Monday. That case involves a Jefferson Parish man, who is currently hospitalized at the Veteran’s Affairs hospital in New Orleans.

According to a statement released just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, the governor will hold a meeting of the Unified Command Group tomorrow afternoon, followed by a news conference at 4:30 p.m.