2 charged with stealing cars after LSP troopers spot erratic driving in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men are behind bars after a couple of state troopers say they spotted them driving erratically and decided to take a closer look and discovered the cars were stolen.

According to Louisiana State Police, the troopers were patrolling in Bossier City Monday night when they noticed that a 2018 Nissan Sentra and a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis being driven in an “unsafe manner.” Troopers say while they were watching the drivers, later identified as 20-year-old Shamarelo Bryant and 20-year-old Leontraevious Nelson, the men stopped at a convenience store and went inside.

Troopers say before speaking with the men about their driving, they decided to run the license plates on each vehicle and discovered that both vehicles were reported stolen. On top of the Sentra being stolen, the license plate on it came back stolen as well.

Bryant was arrested when he came out of the store. State police say Nelson lingered around inside until troopers approached him. Before they could take Nelson into custody, the man took off running.

LSP says the chase lasted nearly five blocks before troopers were able to catch Nelson and arrest him. After Nelson’s arrest, a stolen handgun was recovered from the Grand Marquis.

Bryant was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen plate, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Nelson was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and resisting an officer.

Bryant was booked into Bossier Max with a $15,000 bond. Nelson was also booked into Bossier Max with a $25,500 bond.