2 arrested, nearly 9 lbs of crystal meth seized in Natchitoches drug bust

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are behind bars after more than 8 lbs of crystal meth were seized in a multi-agency drug bust in Natchitoches Wednesday.

The drug seizure and arrests came as a result of a joint investigation involving the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force in cooperation with Rapides Parish Sheriffs Office and Grant Parish Sheriffs Office.

According to a Task Force Official, 37-year-old Adam Johnson and 35-year-old Ashley Dowden were taken into custody in Natchitoches by NMJDTF Agents in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation that culminated Wednesday with agents conducting a search warrant at a Natchitoches home where agents seized about 8.7 lbs of suspected crystal methamphetamine, “along with drug paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics.”

NMJDTF agents also found a stolen firearm that was confirmed stolen out of Natchitoches.

Adam Johnson and Ashley Dowden were each arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count each of driving under suspension, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of CDS II methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of CDS I marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement shared on Facebook Thursday, the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force said they “would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.”