2 arrested in S. Louisiana, charged in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport motel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man last week have been arrested in South Louisiana.

According to Shreveport police, 29-year-old Terence Felix Jr. and 34-year-old Johnathan Crenshaw were suspects in the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Derrick Terrell in the parking lot of the Knight’s Inn on W. Monkhouse Drive on August 20.

Felix was taken into custody in Abbeville, Louisiana on Monday. Crenshaw was arrested in Abbeville on Tuesday afternoon. Both have been booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $750,000 each.

Tamala Triciann Ware, 48, was arrested August 23 in Shreveport and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

According to the arrest report, Ware was seen on surveillance video next to Terrell’s vehicle “assisting the two shooters removing the license plate seconds before the shooters begin pursuing and ultimately murdering the victim.” The report says Ware lived with the victim and identified the shooters, now identified as Felix and Crenshaw, as friends of hers.