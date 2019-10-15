15-year-old girl missing from Cut Off since Sunday

Lafourche Parish authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Skylor Rachal of Cut Off.

Sheriff Craig Webre says Rachal was last seen leaving her East 95th St. residence and walking up the street at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Rachal is described as 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, denim shorts, brown sandals, and brown glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.