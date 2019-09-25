NEW YORK (WFLA) — Among the 301 graduates into the New York City Fire Department Tuesday, 13 of them are children of firefighters killed on Sept. 11, according to KTVI.
“Every day that I came to the academy, I was grateful to be there and to follow in the footsteps of my father, brothers, uncle, and all those who came before. This is exactly where I want to be,” said Probationary Firefighter Rebecca Asaro.
Asaro’s father, Carl Asaro, was one of the 343 FDNY members killed on Sept. 11.
For photos of the graduation ceremony, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now for September 25: Impeachment inquiry; Dog travels over 1,000 miles
- Republican party of Louisiana releases statement following house impeachment inquiry
- Dog, originally lost in Cali, found in La.; local woman on a mission to return him home
- Juul to end product advertising and replace CEO
- 13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate into NYC fire dept.