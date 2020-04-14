12-year-old killed in tractor-trailer crash in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 12-year-old girl has died following a crash Tuesday involving a tractor-trailer on LA highway 178 near Edwin Street.

According to State Police, Harley Lacomb of Arnaudville was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Police say the tractor-trailer, which was driven by 60-year-old Craig Comeaux of Sunset, was being used to grade a private roadway when it entered the eastbound lane of travel causing the front-loader attachment to strike the front windshield killing Lacomb.

The driver of the vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police say.

Comeaux was ejected from the tractor and transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, police say.