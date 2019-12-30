11-year-old riding new bicycle struck by hit and run driver in Crowley

News
Posted: / Updated:

A 11-year-old child was struck and severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Crowley, Sunday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, police were called to the intersection of S. Avenue O around 2 p.m.

When they got there, Broussard said they found the 11-year-old child conscious and breathing but severely injured after being hit by a car which then fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Broussard has confirmed that the child was a male, riding his new bicycle that he had received on Christmas Day.

Several eyewitness have reported the make and model of the suspects vehicle, Broussard said, and from that a person of interest is being sought.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Crowley Police.

The child was initially taken to a local hospital, but had to be airlifted to a New Orleans hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the vehicle faces negligent injuring charges and felony hit and run charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story