104 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,177 total cases with 26 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 104 new cases of the coronavirus.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,177 with 26 deaths.

New deaths reported today: 4

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. Counties with active LTC outbreaks are shown in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTC Outbreaks Adams 14 Alcorn 3 Amite 4 1 1 Attala 12 Benton 5 Bolivar 27 1 1 Calhoun 4 1 Carroll 3 Chickasaw 14 1 1 Choctaw 7 Claiborne 1 Clarke 4 Clay 7 Coahoma 23 Copiah 10 Covington 3 Desoto 103 1 Forrest 26 1 Franklin 3 George 4 Grenada 4 Hancock 22 1 2 Harrison 53 1 1 Hinds 118 1 Holmes 16 1 Humphreys 4 1 Itawamba 3 Jackson 57 1 1 Jasper 2 Jefferson 1 Jones 6 Kemper 4 Lafayette 16 1 Lamar 8 Lauderdale 46 2 Lawrence 5 Leake 6 Lee 24 1 Leflore 20 1 Lincoln 14 Lowndes 10 Madison 55 1 Marion 5 1 Marshall 18 1 Monroe 11 1 Montgomery 8 1 Neshoba 4 1 Newton 4 Noxubee 4 Oktibbeha 20 1 Panola 8 1 Pearl River 36 1 Perry 6 1 Pike 21 Pontotoc 10 Prentiss 4 1 Quitman 4 Rankin 50 1 Scott 13 Sharkey 2 Simpson 4 Smith 6 1 Sunflower 12 1 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 12 Tippah 29 2 Tishomingo 1 Tunica 14 1 1 Union 4 1 Walthall 10 Warren 2 1 Washington 29 Wayne 1 Webster 8 1 Wilkinson 17 2 Winston 9 Yalobusha 7 Yazoo 11 1 Total 1,177 26 22

