10-year-old hijacks school bus and drives around Jennings

A 10-year-old was caught driving a school bus around Jennings Sunday afternoon.

A citizen alerted the Jennings Police Department when they saw a child parking a parish school bus and stepping out.

“Oddly enough, there was no damage to the bus, and the child was unhurt. Thank God he didn’t run into any body or anything while he made that trip down to south Jennings,” Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said.

The 10-year-old took the bus from Jennings High School and drove two-and-a-half miles across the city.

Semmes says this is not the first time this has happened.

“Around a year ago, we had a juvenile about 14 or 15-years-old steal a bus at the same parking lot, so it’s an issue we’ll be addressing with the school board and school personnel,” Semmes said.

Jennings police are now investigating how the child accessed the keys to the school bus.

Semmes says the police department plans to send this case to the juvenile district attorney, and the D.A.’s office will determine if the child is of age to be prosecuted.

The child’s parents will be cited for improper supervision of a minor, according to police.