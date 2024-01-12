SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coffee lovers, buckle up for a drink like no other.

A South Dakota shop is putting its spin on a burger-flavored latte as a nod to Sioux Falls’ annual burger battle.

“I would say that it’s a drink unlike any other we’ve made in the past,” said Mary Campbell, co-owner of The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. in Sioux Falls.

What once was a joke quickly became a reality with the first-ever Burger Battle Latte — “BBL.”

“If you joke about something long enough, it might accidentally happen. So we get together periodically to do what we call an “open gym,” where everybody that works here, that wants to, can show up and kind of do like a test kitchen sort of situation,” said Campbell. “We knocked out not one, but two burger battle lattes.”

Prioritizing local ingredients, The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. made the latte with pickle juice, garlic and onion seasoning, and a hot and iced version of the BBL was born.

“So they both surprisingly, taste very much like burgers. As I said, they’re meat-free, there’s no actual burger in them. But we kind of played with some of the, like, classic condiment flavors,” said Campbell.

Jay Sanchez, a barista at the shop, prepared the two versions they offer, topping each with a mini burger.

“So miniature everything really,” said Sanchez.

Two regulars gave their reviews of the drinks.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but the cold was actually a lot better than I anticipated. Pretty close to maybe a Bloody Mary or something that’s kind of pickle and tomato like that,” said customer Clinton Brown.

Jordan Deffenbaugh, another regular at the coffee shop, said, “I would definitely come down and try this, especially if you want to be a little adventurous. The cold is wonderful, and I am serious. Dip it. It’s great.”

Although this burger isn’t in the competition, it got a lot of attention.

“We were so focused on whether or not we could, we didn’t stop to think about whether or not we should, as one of our customers put it. So it’s a bit of fun,” said Campbell.

For those brave enough to try it, the Burger Lattes cost about $6, depending on which one you get.