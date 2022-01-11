NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – Lays potato chips grew potatoes in fields that were mixed with NFL field grounds to make “the greatest chips in football history”.
The potato chip company has created NFL team-themed bags with chips that were made from the potatoes grown in the fields.
To win a limited-edition bag:
- Follow Lays on Twitter
- Send the company a video that shows how much you love the Saints
- Use #LaysGoldenGrounds or #Sweepstakes in the tweet
The Lay’s Golden Grounds Sweepstakes begins on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. and ends on Jan. 25. Find eligibility requirements here.