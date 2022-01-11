NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – Lays potato chips grew potatoes in fields that were mixed with NFL field grounds to make “the greatest chips in football history”.

The potato chip company has created NFL team-themed bags with chips that were made from the potatoes grown in the fields.

To win a limited-edition bag:

Follow Lays on Twitter

Send the company a video that shows how much you love the Saints

Use #LaysGoldenGrounds or #Sweepstakes in the tweet

Golden Grounds – made from potatoes grown in fields mixed with NFL teams’ home grounds 💛



For a chance to win the Saints bag, follow & tag @LAYS in a post showing love for your team, using #LaysGoldenGrounds plus hashtags #Saints and #Sweepstakes!



Rules: https://t.co/1diz8EHoHa pic.twitter.com/0PTpxaVP8y — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 11, 2022

The Lay’s Golden Grounds Sweepstakes begins on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. and ends on Jan. 25. Find eligibility requirements here.