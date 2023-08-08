MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Montgomery Police Department has issued several arrest warrants after a fight broke out on the city’s riverfront over the weekend.

Police were called to the scene of the brawl on Saturday, after a pontoon boat was reported to be blocking a riverboat from docking. Footage of the incident shows a fight breaking out after a security guard appeared to be instructing the people using the boat to move.

The security guard, in white, is seen being jumped by a man on the dock. Several people soon began attacking the guard, leading bystanders to come to his aid. (Joe Davenport via Storyful)

As seen in the video, several men surrounded the security guard, while another runs toward the guard and attacks him. More bystanders then join the brawl, with some attempting to punch or kick the guard, and others attempting to help.

Police eventually arrive and begin breaking up the melee, videos show.

On Sunday, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed addressed the violent footage on X (formerly Twitter).

“Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants have been signed and justice will be served,” Mayor Reed wrote.

“This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”

There are also currently four active warrants related to the event, according to police. Additional warrants may follow after a review of video evidence, the Montgomery police confirmed.

The department plans to hold a press conference regarding the incident on Tuesday afternoon.