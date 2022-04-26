CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisconsin (WJW) – Police in Wisconsin are investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the woods.

Lily Peters was last seen on Sunday. Her father called police when she didn’t return from a visit to her aunt’s house.

(Chippewa Falls Police Department photo)

Officers found Lily’s bicycle in the woods Sunday night. On Monday morning, they found her body.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said they are conducting a homicide investigation.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said it was clear it was a homicide but would not say what evidence was found at the scene and police have not released her cause of death.

Kelm said at a press conference that no suspect is in custody.

He told people in the community to remain vigilant.

“The suspect is still at large,” Kelm said.

On Tuesday, Chippewa Falls police announced they were increasing patrols around area schools during drop-off and pick-up times.

A tip line was established for more information on Lily’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 263-5906.

Chippewa Falls has a population of about 13,000, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.