WATCH: Santa Claus rescued from power lines while making parachute candy delivery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — A minor parachuting accident caused 200 California homes to lose power, and left Santa Claus entangled.

The Sacramento Fire Department and emergency responders rescued a man dressed as Santa Claus in the Rio Linda suburbs after his parachute got tangled in power lines.

In #RioLinda today #Santa may have lost his way but #MetroFire



He was delivering candy via “hyper light” aircraft to local children, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Firefighters untangled him from the power lines and the man didn’t suffer any injuries.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District did note that Santa might need to get a new ride for his Christmas trip.