BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin faces sentencing Friday in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.

We will stream the sentencing live in this story.