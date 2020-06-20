Watch Live: President Trump holds first in-person rally since March in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began widely affecting states across the country, President Donald Trump is holding an in-person campaign rally.

President Trump has not held a rally since early March, which is when all in-person campaign events were canceled in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in communities across the United States.

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign announced that it would resume in-person campaigning with a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“There is no better place than America’s Heartland to restart our Make America Great Again Rallies,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump is fired up and ready to rebuild, restore, and renew the American Dream. There’s no doubt that the Great American Comeback is here, and we are looking forward to the tremendous crowds and enthusiasm behind President Trump.”

The plan to hold the rally in Tulsa on June 19 immediately drew criticism from activists across the country for being ‘tone deaf.’

“This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists- he’s throwing them a welcome home party,” California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted after the announcement.

“To choose the date, to come to Tulsa, is totally disrespectful and a slap in the face to even happen,” said Sherry Gamble Smith, president of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce.

June 19 is known as Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery across the United States.

Even though the Emancipation Proclamation became official on Jan. 1, 1863, slaves in parts of Texas were not officially freed until June 19, 1865 when Union soldiers landed in Galveston and enforced the order.

Juneteenth holds a special meaning in Tulsa, a city that has been rocked by racial unrest and violence.

Tulsa Race Massacre

The Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma was once called “Black Wall Street,” a 35-block radius in the segregated community thriving with hundreds of black-owned businesses.

But, on June 1, 1921, the entire area was burned down after a black man was accused of assaulting a white woman.

White residents attacked the community, killing hundreds of black residents and injuring 800 others.

Despite it being one of the worst instances of racial violence in the United States, the massacre was mostly swept under the rug.

Following the criticism, Trump announced that he was rescheduling the rally to June 20 “out of respect” for Juneteenth.

“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th — a big deal,” Trump tweeted. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests.”

Even though the date was moved, the campaign couldn’t escape additional criticism about the risk of spreading COVID-19 in a state that has seen a sudden increase in cases.

Trump had previously stated that around 1 million people had signed up to attend the rally, even though the BOK Center in Tulsa can only hold 20,000 attendees.

The BOK Center had previously canceled events through the end of July to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Trump campaign, in recognition of the risk, has tried to protect itself from lawsuits by requiring attendees to sign a liability waiver.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the campaign advised those signing up for the rally. “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.’ liable for illness or injury.”

Leaders with the Oklahoma Republican Party said the Trump campaign will be checking the temperature of attendees at the door, provide optional masks for everyone to use, and have hand sanitizer available.

The overflowing crowd is expected to be moved to the Cox Center nearby.