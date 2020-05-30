Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Newsfeed Now
News
Local News
State News
National News
Coronavirus
Crime
Health
Washington D.C. Bureau
Election HQ
Military News
International News
Business News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Weather
Forecast
Weather Headlines
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Masters Report
NCAA
NFL
NBA
MLB
Top Stories
AP Interview: Floyd’s death opens old wounds for Sefolosha
Top Stories
College Football Hall of Fame damaged in Atlanta protests
Young players call for ‘Justice for George Floyd’ in Germany
The Latest: Klopp welcomes ‘massive lift’ for reunited squad
Icardi’s arrival at PSG could push Cavani to look elsewhere
Features
Premier Health Tips
I Pledge
Remarkable Women
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Legacy: Americas Veterans
Contests
Are You A Mental Samurai?
FOX 48 Contest Winners
Community
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Watch Now
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports App
The Mel Robbins Show
Antennas and Digital Television
2019 Frequency Change
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
WNTZ 2019-2020 EEO REPORT
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines
LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
Local Restaurants Open for Business
Local Services Open for Business
WATCH LIVE: Crowds gather at National Civil Rights Museum for protest
National
by: Zachary Downes
Posted:
May 30, 2020 / 06:48 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 31, 2020 / 03:55 PM CDT