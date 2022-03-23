FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A lightning strike set a Walton County home ablaze Wednesday morning.

At 4:47 a.m. first responders headed to home on Club House Drive in the Windswept Estates community in Freeport following a 911 call reporting a house fire.

“The caller stated they heard ‘an explosion,’ and when they looked outside, they saw flames coming from the residence across the street,” officials wrote in a news release.

Firefighters found flames engulfing a large, single-story home and battled the blaze for nearly an hour.

The homeowners were not injured in the fire but the family’s dog was later found dead in the residence.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed the fire was caused by a lightning strike, officials wrote. American Red Cross was contacted to assist the owners of the damaged home.