Video shows man yelling anti-Asian slurs at couple in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco couple being followed and harassed by a man on a public street on Sunday as multiple bystanders recorded what happened.

The man continued on an anti-Asian tirade for several minutes before eventually walking away after the couple called the police.

Albert Hsieh and boyfriend Justin Erfort say they were just walking down Market Street when the man began an anti-Asian rant.

“His comments were pretty low. He was very racially motivated so he said that Asians don’t belong in this country. He served in the Navy and events like Pearl Harbor are reasons why Asians are not welcome,” Albert Hsieh said.

He’s heard making physical threats and even making comments about their mothers.

“Being a San Francisco native, it’s disappointing. I’m angry. I’ve been here for over three decades and I love this city a lot but I didn’t expect that. I know that San Francisco is better than that. The attacker, honestly, we just didn’t expect it. We were just minding our own business,” Hsieh said.

Hsieh and Erfort say they’re concerned about the continued anti-Asian hate and attacks and want to raise awareness for others to stay vigilant.

“The city needs to be doing more to address the systemic problem that is the root cause of all of this and I’m not seeing that,” Erfort said.

“I think it’s less about us coming forth and more just to share as an example … it can happen to everybody,” Hsieh said.

The couple was not physically harmed and were able to eventually get away by walking into a local hotel to diffuse the situation.