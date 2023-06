NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Based on LHSAA’s ruling, McMain High School’s football and soccer teams have been suspended for the entire 2023-2024 school year.

Athletic director and head coach Brandon Walters, along with rising junior Tristan Walker-Epps spoke with WGNO about the impact of the LHSAA’s decision.

Walters also said the decision involved “ineligible players” and that his football squad, as well as the soccer team, are still allowed to practice and workout.