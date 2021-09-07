VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues shark attack victim 35 miles off Grand Isle, leg was partially amputated

GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — A man has been rescued by the Coast Guard in the early morning hours after he was attacked by a shark on the Louisiana coast.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from a fishing vessel about 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle.

A 65-year-old crew member had been untangling fishing nets aboard the Moon Glow vessel when he fell overboard. He was then bitten by a shark, partially amputating his leg.

The size and species of the shark are unknown.

After pulling him aboard, crew members applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg and called for help.

A helicopter rescue team was launched to the scene to medevac the victim. Upon arriving, a Coast Guard swimmer administered first aid and applied a fresh tourniquet to the man’s leg.

The victim was airlifted to the University Medical Center New Orleans where he remains in critical condition. He has not yet been identified.

