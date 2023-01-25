VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Vicksburg Police Department are searching for 36-year-old Christopher Morgan who is wanted due to his involvement in a drive-by shooting.
If you know the whereabout of Morgan, contact detectives at 601-636-2511.
