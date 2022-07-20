KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WNTZ) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is proud to launch #StillServing, a campaign to bring attention to and honor the continued commitment and sacrifice of America’s veterans.

The Corporation for National & Community Service’s 2018 Volunteering in America Report shows that veterans volunteer 25 percent more time, are 17 percent more likely to make a monetary donation and are 30 percent more likely to participate in local organizations than the civilian population.

The men and women who bravely defend our nation often continue to selflessly serve their communities and country in ways beyond their military service. This awareness campaign showcases how veterans continue a life of service and how their ongoing contributions are positively impacting our society.

“Veterans truly exemplify the best of America,” said William “Doc” Schmitz, VFW national commander. “They are dedicated to giving of themselves, and the skills and values they develop in the military only deepen their desire to better themselves, their communities and their country through service. We are grateful for the millions of members who have made service a hallmark of the VFW and we’re excited for the veterans who are joining now to carry this forward in new ways.”

Building on a legacy of service that spans more than a century, #StillServing represents the heart of the VFW and its members, and conveys what today’s VFW embodies. The VFW encourages all veterans to share stories on social media using #StillServing to show how they continue to answer the call to serve in ways big and small. In addition, family or friends are asked to use #StillServing in social media posts to honor a veteran in their lives who believes the spirit of service transcends military life.

The VFW urges Americans to visit vfw.org/stillserving to learn more about the campaign, make a shareable image honoring veterans in their lives, watch videos of VFW members making a difference and see a collection of user-generated content.

The VFW offers veterans a place to share in the camaraderie formed through military service and continue to positively impact society. VFW members have created a foundation of service throughout the history of the organization. That legacy is now attracting a new generation of members who want to carry the torch forward.

The VFW knows there are veterans in cities and towns around the globe who deserve recognition and respect. #StillServing is one way to offer appreciation for the large and small ways veterans, including VFW members, continue to make a positive impact.

“Today’s VFW is stronger than ever, and we believe in making a difference just as each previous generation of veterans has done. This is a moment to highlight that and give veterans more of the honor they are due. Veterans make society better,” Schmitz said.

-vfw-

