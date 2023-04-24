UPDATE: According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Alberta Mann has been located and is safe.

It is not known if she was found in Alabama or closer to her home in Georgia.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman they believe is heading to Coffee County.

Alberta Mann, 86, of Cordele, Georgia was last seen Sunday afternoon wearing pink pajamas near Lakeshore Way in Cordele. Mann has curly, grey hair and green eyes, and is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Officials say at this time we have no reason to believe she is in danger we are just trying to locate her.

Officials believe she may be traveling in a 1997 Green Mercury Grand Marque with a Georgia state tag, plate number: PKN9649.

The car she is believed to be traveling in.

If you have any information about Alberta Mann, please call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at 229-276-2690