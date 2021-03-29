UPDATE: Montgomery County mother charged with attempted murder of 3-year-old daughter

Update: 5 pm: According to officials, Akers is being held on no bond pending a psychiatric evaluation. She is set to appear one week from today after an evaluation by the jail physicians.

Montgomery County, Md. (WDVM) — A 28-year-old mother from the Wheaton-Glenmont area is charged with the attempted murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Montgomery County Police say.

Police responded to the home of Anne Akers on Saturday morning at Hathaway Drive after a relative reported blood on the floor of the house. Police say upon arrival they found blood and a pair of scissors on the floor, and Akers’ daughter with a life-threatening laceration to her neck.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the child, and she was transported to an area hospital.

Police say hospital physicians credited the officer’s life-saving measures with the child’s survival.

Akers is being held at the Central Processing Unit and is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree child abuse.