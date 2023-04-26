Update 4:40 p.m.: Both Michael Redman and Jimmy Mallory were confirmed to be the missing mariners. Both are in good health and heading back to port for debriefing according to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Panama City’s recent Facebook post.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The US Coast Guard said Tuesday that they had recovered people aboard a life raft while searching for a missing shrimp boat.

Officials with the agency said they were still working to determine the identity of the people on board and declined to say that the people on the life raft were, in fact, the crew of the missing boat. They did say the life raft was in the same area where the boat went missing.

The search began Monday night when 60-62 foot vessel was reported as sinking in the Gulf of Mexico off of Gulf County.

The agency said radio and cell communications were lost with the vessel as it was making its way back to Port.