HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities have confirmed a six-month-old child who suffered a “near fatal event” from multiple rat bites has now been released from the hospital.

Authorities say the child suffered over 50 bites to his forehead, cheek and nose and he sustained traumatic injuries on his right hand and forearm. The infant required a blood transfusion due to the amount of blood lost.

The parents of the child, David and Angel Schonabaum, and Angel’s sister Delaina Thurman were charged with neglect of a dependent for the incident.

